|
|
Age 43 - Passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 Heidi will be sadly missed by her loving parents, Terry and Valerie; sisters, Shannon (Tim) Koschinska and Brianna; brother Bryan (McKenna); adoring nieces and nephews, Luke, Kate, Molly, Griffin, and Stella; also, extended family and many dear friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jim & Jean Geehan and John & Cecelia Skrypek. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, November 2 at THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W Seventh St, St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9:30-11 AM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Ronald McDonald House. Heidi, we love you and will miss your kind and generous soul, your infectious laughter and your wonderful sense of humor. We wish you peace as you dance to your favorite music in heaven. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019