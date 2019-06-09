Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi Nasvik WHITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Heidi Nasvik WHITE Obituary
Born on August 31, 1944, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26th, 2019. Heidi is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Gretchen (Hai), grandchildren Mia, Kellen, Molly, Khloe, her 8 siblings and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents (Joseph and Vernice), little brother (Phillip), and her daughter Holly. Service will be held on Wed., June 12th at 6pm, First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake. Memorial gifts may be made to: Fairview Hospice Foundation, www.fairview.org/foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.