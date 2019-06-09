|
|
Born on August 31, 1944, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26th, 2019. Heidi is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Gretchen (Hai), grandchildren Mia, Kellen, Molly, Khloe, her 8 siblings and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents (Joseph and Vernice), little brother (Phillip), and her daughter Holly. Service will be held on Wed., June 12th at 6pm, First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake. Memorial gifts may be made to: Fairview Hospice Foundation, www.fairview.org/foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019