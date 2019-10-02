|
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Age 76, of South St. Paul. Born in Hamburg, West Germany and immigrated to the United States at the age of 13. Passed away on October 1, 2019. Preceded in death by grandson, Brandon; parents, Otto and Anemarie Lembke; siblings, Anemarie, Helga, Werner, Klaus, Peter and infant twin siblings. Survived by loving husband of 60 years, LeRoy; sister, Waltraut; children, Sonja, Sandy, Cindy, Debra, Scott Sr. (Erica) and Kevin (Bree); 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, October 4th at Grace Lutheran Church, 149 So. 8th Ave., South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment General Lutheran Cemetery 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019