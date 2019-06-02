Home

St Joseph's Catholic Church
1154 Seminole Ave
West St Paul, MN 55118
Beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother Age 90, of West St. Paul. Passed away May 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband LeRoy and step-brother Bill Kitzman. Survived by sisters Rose Walsh & Louise Ludwig; children Timothy (Roxanne), Patrick (Cindy), Kathy (Daniel) Hjelm, Maureen (Bob) Meyer, Collette Havila (Doug Krause), Mary (Rich) Glassing, 14 grandchil-dren, 16 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial Mass Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West St. Paul. Visitation Thursday 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Church Social Hall. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Thank you to the staff at Southview Acres HCC and the staff at Health Partners Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
