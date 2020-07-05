1/2
Helen Anderson FLEMING
1926 - 2020
Age 93, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. Born October 14, 1926 in Moline, Illinois and longtime resident of Saint Paul. Preceded in death by first husband, Frederick A. Fleming; and second husband William H. Reinhardt, Jr. Survived by son, Mark (Terri) Fleming; daughter, Nancy (Richard) Nelson; grandchildren, Katie (Matt) Arnold, Kirsten Fleming, and David, Robert, Thomas and Timothy Nelson; great-grandchildren, Carolyn and Collin Arnold; step-children, Curtis Reinhardt, Paul (Susan) Reinhardt, Rebecca (Craig) Waller and Ruth Watkins; sisters-in-law, Beth Shipway and Esther Hallgren, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Helen was a long-term employee of the Saint Paul Public Library. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed making clothes, doll clothes and stuffed animals; and making quilts with the Gloria Dei Quilters. She always looked forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren and large extended family and circle of dear friends. Special thanks to the entire team at Oak Meadows and Allina Hospice for their good care and affection for her. In consideration of the pandemic, a private funeral was held on Friday, July 3rd. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. A webcast of the service can be viewed on Helen's obituary page at www.simpletraditions.com. Cards and condolences may be mailed to: the Family of Helen Fleming, c/o Bradshaw, 671 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul MN 55116. Memorials preferred to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church organ replacement fund. 651-767-9333





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
