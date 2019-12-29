Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen WEIDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ann (Tschida) WEIDELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ann (Tschida) WEIDELL Obituary
Age 85, of Hinckley MN Passed away on Dec 13, 2019 She is survived by her sons, Larry (Chris) of Redwood Falls, MN, Jerry (Brenda) of Lino Lakes, Ed (Angela) of Lindstrom MN; daughters, Kitty (Jim) Walsh of Hugo and Betty (Gary) Soens of Hinckley; 10 grandchildren 17 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Scheier of Roseville and many nieces nephews and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place on Sat, January 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. followed by a short service officiated by Pastor Carl Heidel. Urn bearers are Laura Soens, Jill Kofler and Brent Weidell.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -