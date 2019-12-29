|
Age 85, of Hinckley MN Passed away on Dec 13, 2019 She is survived by her sons, Larry (Chris) of Redwood Falls, MN, Jerry (Brenda) of Lino Lakes, Ed (Angela) of Lindstrom MN; daughters, Kitty (Jim) Walsh of Hugo and Betty (Gary) Soens of Hinckley; 10 grandchildren 17 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Scheier of Roseville and many nieces nephews and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place on Sat, January 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. followed by a short service officiated by Pastor Carl Heidel. Urn bearers are Laura Soens, Jill Kofler and Brent Weidell.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019