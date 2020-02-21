|
|
Age 94 Passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020 in Venice, Florida. Helen was born in St. Paul and grew up in a Swedish-American enclave on St. Paul's East Side. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1943, and earned her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Minnesota. She went on to teach kindergarten in the St. Paul Public School system for 30 years. Helen Fauser is preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Nelson, her husband, Lawrence H. Bengtson, and her second husband, William J. Fauser. She is survived by daughters Kirsten Bengtson and her husband Dimitri Lykoudis, Kari Bengtson Myroniuk and her husband Thomas Myroniuk, her son Karl Bengtson and his wife Micki Rasmussen, her lifelong friend Bernice Anderson, and numerous other partners in crime. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Covenant Church in St. Paul, at 1280 Arcade Street, followed by a hot fudge sundae reception in honor of a life well lived.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020