Age 89, of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away on 9/21/20. Helen was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI on 8/13/31. She married Eugene (Bud) Morrison on June 15, 1957. She dedicated her life to loving her family unconditionally. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Eugene; parents, Dr. Orval and Laura Belle Dittes; and sisters, Ruth Blackstad and Susan DeBrule. Helen is survived by her daughters, Jean (John) Trumper and Carol (Mike) Redmond; grand children, Josh (Melissa) Trumper, Jake Trumper, Ryan Redmond, Jenelle (Blake) Patrick, and Reed Redmond; great grandchildren, Piper Patrick and Brayden Trumper. Private celebration of life at North Heights Lutheran Church, Arden Hills with Rev. Bob Burmeister officiating. Memorials may be given to Suite Living Memory Care and Assisted Living of Vadnais Height, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store