Age 91, of Saint Paul Helen passed away July 6, 2020 Her mother was crippled by polio during the epidemic in 1944 and Helen (age 15) was put into a home for girls run by nuns located near the Cathedral of Saint Paul. All the girls in the home had somewhere to go for Christmas except Helen and, being too ashamed to tell the girls or nuns that she had nowhere to go, Helen lied — said she was going to spend Christmas with family, walked out of the home Christmas Eve and roamed the streets alone in freezing winter weather through that night into the next day. Helen learned at a young age to fend for herself and keep her dignity. Helen also learned to help others in need because she was once one of them. Helen's first big break came when Western Airlines hired her to be a stewardess and ticketing officer, but she didn't like the uniforms and so purchased good looking tan linen suits, put the Western Airlines emblem on them and looked more chic. Helen moved to Paris in 1965, studied French at Sorbonne University, traveled extensively around Europe and North Africa, and developed a lifelong passion for the arts. Returning to Saint Paul in 1971, she opened a French art gallery on Grand Avenue and it was very successful. She later became head of career development at University of St. Thomas MBA program, helping graduates secure their first job. Her retirement years were largely spent in Florida and traveling around Southeast Asia. Preceded in death by husband Lee Berlin, brother Walter Walker and parents Walter and Nora (Clarkin) Walker. Survived by son Judd Berlin and brother John Walker. A ceremony for Helen was held in Bali, Indonesia on July 12th and a private memorial service will be held at Cathedral of Saint Paul. Portrait of Helen Berlin is by French artist Pierre Duteurtre (1911-1989). (651) 439-5511