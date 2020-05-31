Helen Caldwell LINDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95 Passed away peacefully on May 27th with her daughters at her bedside. She was born in Langdon, Iowa to John and Martha Caldwell, then moved to Minnesota and graduated from Windom High School in 1942. She was proud of her childhood accomplishment of showing her Grand Champion Black Angus steer at the Minnesota State Fair. Helen worked in the office of her Windom family business, Caldwell Meat Packing until 1962 when Minneapolis became her family's new home. Her new career was Personnel Director at Ebenezer Senior Living. She was a faithful member of the Methodist church and served countless hours over several decades. After living in South Minneapolis for 46 years she lived the rest of her life at Walker Westwood Ridge Senior Living in West St Paul. Those who knew her best would say she had a sharp sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and was a real lover of books (the thicker the better), crossword puzzles and popcorn. Her grandchildren have fond memories of playing in her basement and riding her exercise bike, a kitchen filled with Cheetos, popcorn, sugar wafers and Diet Pepsi, and her teaching the basics of managing a pinball business. She so enjoyed meeting her first great grandchild last year. She was smart, funny, sassy and giving. We are thankful that we had her in our lives for so many years and will miss her greatly. We love you Mom. See ya' later alligator… Preceded in death by: parents Martha and John Caldwell Sr., brothers Pat Caldwell and John Caldwell Jr., daughter Jody Linder. Survived by daughters Nancy Schmitt, Connie Gorman (Steve), grandchildren Eric Schmitt, Emily Gorman Pak (Eric), Anna Gorman Stafford (Nathan) and Maddie Gorman Collmus (Whit), great grandchild Judah Stafford. Private service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved