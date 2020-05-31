Age 95 Passed away peacefully on May 27th with her daughters at her bedside. She was born in Langdon, Iowa to John and Martha Caldwell, then moved to Minnesota and graduated from Windom High School in 1942. She was proud of her childhood accomplishment of showing her Grand Champion Black Angus steer at the Minnesota State Fair. Helen worked in the office of her Windom family business, Caldwell Meat Packing until 1962 when Minneapolis became her family's new home. Her new career was Personnel Director at Ebenezer Senior Living. She was a faithful member of the Methodist church and served countless hours over several decades. After living in South Minneapolis for 46 years she lived the rest of her life at Walker Westwood Ridge Senior Living in West St Paul. Those who knew her best would say she had a sharp sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and was a real lover of books (the thicker the better), crossword puzzles and popcorn. Her grandchildren have fond memories of playing in her basement and riding her exercise bike, a kitchen filled with Cheetos, popcorn, sugar wafers and Diet Pepsi, and her teaching the basics of managing a pinball business. She so enjoyed meeting her first great grandchild last year. She was smart, funny, sassy and giving. We are thankful that we had her in our lives for so many years and will miss her greatly. We love you Mom. See ya' later alligator… Preceded in death by: parents Martha and John Caldwell Sr., brothers Pat Caldwell and John Caldwell Jr., daughter Jody Linder. Survived by daughters Nancy Schmitt, Connie Gorman (Steve), grandchildren Eric Schmitt, Emily Gorman Pak (Eric), Anna Gorman Stafford (Nathan) and Maddie Gorman Collmus (Whit), great grandchild Judah Stafford. Private service.