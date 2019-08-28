|
|
Age 92 Of White Bear Lake Reunited with her "Gentle Giant" Robert P. on August 27, 2019. Also with their infant baby, Michelle; parents, Frank and Helen (Kennedy) Pilger; sister, Dolores Tautges Wagner; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Florence; daughter-in-law, Jan; and sons-in-law, Jerry Scheunemann, Dick Ruhberg and Kim Storeby. Loving mom to Elaine Scheunemann; Marilyn Ruhberg Gibbons and husband Tom, Kathy Bauerfeld and husband Dave, Tom and wife Dee, Tim and wife Karla, Maribeth Spreeman and husband Mark. Grandmother to Kevin, Mike, Steve, Katie, Christina, Lisa, Meghan, Matt, Brent, Cori, Kelsey, Aaron, Andy, Cale, Bree, Taylor and Nick. Great-grandmother to eighteen. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews and many great and loving friends. Her family was her greatest treasure. Our heartfelt thank you to Dr. Gary Knudsen for his excellent care for our mom for many years and to Dr. Christopher Knoedler. A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their compassionate care. Helen was a 1944 graduate of St. Josephs Academy. Helen and Bob were charter members of St Pius X Parish. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30AM, August 30th at THE CHURCH OF ST PIUS X, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake. Visitation 4PM – 8PM, August 29th at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear and one hour prior to Mass at Church. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St Pius X Parish or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019