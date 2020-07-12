1/1
Helen COOL
1930 - 2020
August 9, 1930 — July 4, 2020 With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Helen "Ama" Cool, at 89 years old on July 4th, 2020 with family at her side. Our wonderfully fierce, independent, and ever-loving matriarch was able to spend her last days exactly where she wanted to be: the farm. Helen was a graduate of Stillwater Area High School. She went on to attend Macalester College and would later transfer to the University of Minnesota where she would receive her degree in International Language. In 1966, she moved to Lakeland, MN and founded Cool Acres Farm. Helen's love of animals and incredible work ethic created a beloved and remembered space for all who entered, especially those closest to her. Helen is survived by her daughter and best friend Missy Junker; son-in-law Steve Junker; grandchildren Andrew (Lauren) and Beau (Jeanna) Junker; great-grandchildren Eli, Ella, Elizabeth, and Ellison Junker; brother Irving Bloom; sister Rosella Bloom; beloved family member Joshua Cool; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Irv Bloom; husband Richard Cool Sr.; son Dickie Cool; sister Dulcie Ramey; and the best dog she could ever ask for, Lala. In lieu of funeral services there will be a private family gathering, and to honor Helen's character we ask all that wish to please make a donation to Coco's Heart Dog Rescue.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
