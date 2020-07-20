1/
Helen (Lucken) DANIELS
Longtime Bayport Resident Age 92 Died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Helen was born May 16, 1928 in Houlton, WI. She worked many years as a nursing assistant at Andersen Windows. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordy; nephew, Billy; and sister, Virginia and her husband Jack Lewis. Survived by nephew, Tom (Dorothy) Lewis; niece, Sally (Mike) Wendel; stepchildren, Dick (Sue) Daniels, Mary (Mike) Titone, and Kathy Daniels; and will be missed by many family and special friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 16770 13th St. S., Lake St. Croix Beach, MN 55043. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. The church requires social distancing measures and use of personal face masks. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
