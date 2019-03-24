Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Seman Chapel
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 Victoria St. N
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Helen Dorothy HEISLER Obituary
Age 84 of Coon Rapids Passed away March 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, William. Survived by children, Tom, Bob (Teri), Patty (Mark) Azman, David (Molly); 11 grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Jeannie) Cernohous, Gerry (Judy) Cernohous; and sister, Marlys (John) Kranz. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 27, 11AM at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
