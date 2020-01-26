|
|
Long time Stillwater resident, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in rural Withrow, MN on April 13, 1921. She grew up in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1938. She married the love of her life, Norman Falde, on September 3, 1948. Norm passed away on April 2, 2002. Helen was a nurturing mom and a dedicated volunteer in the community and her church, Trinity Lutheran. She is survived by daughters, Carol (Greg) Magnuson and Karen (Ed) Stuart; son, David (Beth) Falde; grandchildren, Jed, Zach (Val), Adam (Kate), and Noah Magnuson, Jeff and Laura Stuart, Eric (Jacquie) and Sam (Danielle) Falde; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Phil, and Zoey Magnuson, Lay'Ani Stuart, and Luella Falde. Funeral Service 2 PM Saturday, February 1st at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 12:30PM. Private family interment at Union Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020