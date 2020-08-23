1/
Helen E. LaBRASSEUR
Age 91 of Osakis Formerly of St. Paul Passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter Jean; sister Jean Burback; and brother Ted Samolytz. Survived by husband of 72 years, Ken; daughter Sue LaBrasseur; sister-in-law Donna LaBrasseur; and nieces & nephews. Helen retired from the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis. Prayer service Wednesday, August 26th at 12 Noon at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul with visitation starting at 11:00 am. Interment Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery. Helen's family would love to have a time of fellowship, but because of COVID there will be no luncheon.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
AUG
26
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
