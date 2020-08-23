Age 91 of Osakis Formerly of St. Paul Passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter Jean; sister Jean Burback; and brother Ted Samolytz. Survived by husband of 72 years, Ken; daughter Sue LaBrasseur; sister-in-law Donna LaBrasseur; and nieces & nephews. Helen retired from the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis. Prayer service Wednesday, August 26th at 12 Noon at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul with visitation starting at 11:00 am. Interment Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery. Helen's family would love to have a time of fellowship, but because of COVID there will be no luncheon.