Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
651-674-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen WERRONEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. WERRONEN


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. WERRONEN Obituary
Age 90 of North Branch Passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Pillars in Oakdale. For our loving mother, Helen E. Carlson Werronen born December 6, 1928 in Finlayson, MN, former resident of Milaca, MN, Sun City, AZ and North Branch, MN who having taught us her final lesson (how to die well) passed from this earth into the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 1, 2019. We will love and miss her until reunited at last in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Evelyn, husband, Edward, sister, Selma and granddaughter, Leah. Helen is survived by her sons, Glen (Pat) Werronen of Harris, Luther "Luke" (Cheryl) Werronen of St. Paul, Alton (Jenny) Werronen of Seattle, WA, Joel (Karen) Werronen of New Brighton and James Werronen of Milaca; daughters, Rachel (Merlin) Orvik of St. Paul and Ruth Werronen of Shoreview; sister, Barbara (Max) Conner of Grand Rapids, MI as well as her 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild, Chance. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to service on Saturday, August 24th. Interment Finnish Lutheran Cemetery in Finlayson. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now