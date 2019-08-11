|
Age 90 of North Branch Passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Pillars in Oakdale. For our loving mother, Helen E. Carlson Werronen born December 6, 1928 in Finlayson, MN, former resident of Milaca, MN, Sun City, AZ and North Branch, MN who having taught us her final lesson (how to die well) passed from this earth into the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 1, 2019. We will love and miss her until reunited at last in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Evelyn, husband, Edward, sister, Selma and granddaughter, Leah. Helen is survived by her sons, Glen (Pat) Werronen of Harris, Luther "Luke" (Cheryl) Werronen of St. Paul, Alton (Jenny) Werronen of Seattle, WA, Joel (Karen) Werronen of New Brighton and James Werronen of Milaca; daughters, Rachel (Merlin) Orvik of St. Paul and Ruth Werronen of Shoreview; sister, Barbara (Max) Conner of Grand Rapids, MI as well as her 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild, Chance. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to service on Saturday, August 24th. Interment Finnish Lutheran Cemetery in Finlayson. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019