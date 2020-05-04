Age 91, of Forest Lake Passed away May 1, 2020 She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary (Merches) Arnsdorff; husband, Joseph; brothers, Art and Walter Arnsdorff. She is survived by her children, David (Jan) Hohenauer, Susan (Barry) Johnson, Ann (Dan) Nelson; grandchildren, Carolynn (Joe) Hammer, Mindy (Jamie Leos) Hohenauer, Kendra Johnson, Jenny Nelson; four great grandchildren; sister, Rose (Don) Halverson; other family and friends. Private family services will be held. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 4, 2020.