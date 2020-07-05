Died peacefully at Lilydale Senior Living Facility on July 1st in St. Paul at the age of 84. Honey is survived by her 4 children: Michael Gunderson (Nancy), Patrick Gunderson (Patty), Debra Hoppert (Curt), James Gunderson (Renee), her 6 grand children (her Little Birds): Katie Charlton, Carla Brandt, Greg Seitz, Jr., Casey Gunderson, Brooke Glancy, Rachel Gunderson, and her 5 great-grandchildren: Kael Gunderson, Henry and Harper Charlton, Lola and Brody Brandt. She is preceded in death by Louis Friestedt (father), Helen Ubl (mother), Dick Gunderson (husband) and Jerry Gustafson (husband). She was proud of her Irish heritage. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, friends and her dogs. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved helping people. Honey spent a good part of her early career waitressing for the Lost Spur Country Club and later years working as a Sales Representative in the Trucking Industry. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Catholic Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Assumption Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest next to Dick Gunderson at Fort Snelling Cemetery in a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimers Foundation or the Animal Humane Society. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Lilydale Senior Living Facility as well as Health Partners Hospice for their love, compassion, and dedication.









