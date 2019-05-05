|
|
Age 99 of St. Paul's East Side and Maplewood, peacefully passed away April 26, 2019. Helen was preceded in death by parents Charles and Jessie Matteson, 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by children Gary (Susan) Browne, Mike (Sandra Wieser-Matthews) Browne, Mary (Ed) Karpe; grandchildren Lindy (Travis) Burns, Molly (Mike Arndt) Browne, Alexander (Bailey Diers) Browne, Andrew (Miho) Browne, Mike Karpe and Scott (Molly Tolin) Karpe; great grandchildren Jacob Karpe and Katherine Burns. Helen was born in Kelliher, MN and later lived throughout St. Paul. She was an active member of Arlington Hills Presbyterian Church as Deacon, Elder and Sunday School teacher. Her social schedule was always busy – cards, coffee with the gals, and family. Helen was a proud retiree of First National Bank, St. Paul. Please join us in celebrating Helen's life and faith at Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave. N., Shoreview, MN 55126 on Saturday, May 11 at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019