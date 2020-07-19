1/
Helen Heaney McGRATH
Age 92, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 13, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry, sister, Jean, and granddaughter, Katie. Survived by children, Molly, Tom (Ruth), Muffy (Kevin) and Sue (Tom), grand children, Brian, Kevin, Patrick W., Spence, Gannon, Patrick J., Anthony, Daniel, Christopher, Joe and Mike, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caregivers at The Gardens at the Episcopal Homes. Due to Covid safety considerations, Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 22nd at Lumen Christi Catholic Church. The service will be livestreamed for the public on Zoom. For access information, see funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Episcopal Homes, Grace Hospice, or donor's choice. 651-698-0796





MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
