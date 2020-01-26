Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gulden's 61 Restaurant
2999 Hwy. 61
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Helen Hildegard (Vichich) CURRIER


1923 - 2020
Helen Hildegard (Vichich) CURRIER Obituary
Aug. 13, 1923 to Jan. 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Harley Ellis Currier (1960); parents Anton and Louise; siblings Rose, Carl, Louise, Frank, Edmund and close friends Gladys and John Gerga. Survived by sibling Mary Ann Price; sons Harley (Eany), Gary (Debbie), Ronald (Karen) and Richard (Barbara); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Helen went to Jefferson Grade School and Monroe High School. Helen married in 1946. Helen was a homemaker until the untimely death of her husband and then had to enter the work force. She became Assistant Manager of Sheet Metal Credit Union Local 76 for 28 years. Helen was a very giving person. She did a great job raising her four sons. She always had a pot of coffee going and her door was open to all visitors at all times. She will be sorely missed. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, Feb. 1st, 12:00-4:00PM at Gulden's 61 Restaurant, 2999 Hwy. 61, Maplewood, MN 55109.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
