|
|
Age 103 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband, Alden. Survived by children, Roger (Sharon), Jim (Julia), Steve (Sue), Phil (Jane), Wally (Gena), Paul (Jan) and Judy (Wayne); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grand-children; sister, Doris Erler; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. Service Saturday March 16, 11:00am at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150-5th Street, Marine on St. Croix. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 5-7pm at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater and one hour prior to the Service at Church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019