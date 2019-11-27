|
Age 85, formerly of St. Paul Nov. 26, 1933 ~ Nov.14, 2019 Died peacefully at home in Walnut Creek CA. from heart-related illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Reardon, parents, Edward J. and Mary E. Soshnik, and brothers, Bob (Jane) and Rich (Pat) Soshnik. Survived by daughter, Lisa Walsh and son, Kevin Walsh, grandchildren, Annie and John Walsh. Also survived by sisters, Mary McDonald, Janet Rooks, Dory Spence (Tom) Kate Meyer, Carol Mullins, and brothers, Jim and Bill Soshnik, many nieces and nephews. Helen worked in the food industry testing,examining and developing food products. She volunteered for many years at St. Vincent de Paul and generously gave of her time to her church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and fun-loving sister. Born a few days before Thanksgiving we are most grateful for our Helie! Her Celebration of life will be in CA Jan. 6. Memorials preferred St. Vincent de Paul, 2815 Contra Costa Blvd..,Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Christ the King Church, Pleasant Hill, CA. 94523.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 27, 2019