Of Friendship Village, Bloomington, MN Age 97 ~ Died January 4, 2020 Born August 19, 1922 the oldest of six children she lived in Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and most recently Bloomington. After high school at the Academy of Holy Angels she graduated from the University of Minnesota where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She worked at the Embassy of Peru in Washington, D.C., and taught Spanish at the University of Minnesota, where she met her husband, Bob, after WWII. They enjoyed a wonderful life with five children, many friends, adventures and travels. Helen loved international affairs, earned her Master's Degree in Latin American Studies and formed her own consulting firm, Intercultural Communications. She was a student advisor at the University of Minnesota for many years, and a long-time member of the Board of Trustees of the University of St Thomas. She was an active member of the Minnesota International Center, Committee on Foreign Relations, and Federation of American Women's Clubs Overseas (FAWCO). She took her family to Peru where she was the student advisor for the Student Project for Amity among Nations (SPAN). Helen was always interested in people. She was very outgoing, caring and loving. She had the ability to make everyone feel special and to know that she was truly interested in them. She always made you feel like you were the only person in the room. Helen loved her STENTS bridge group, her Tuesday Talkers Ladies Group, the Investment Club and the many friends she had as a member of the Minikahda Club. Whether doing yoga or learning to play chess in her 90's she was always active and engaged in life. She especially cherished being at the cottage on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, and treasured the years she and her husband, Bob, lived in Carefree, AZ on Rocking Chair Road. Preceded in death by husband, Robert J. McNulty; parents, Ruth Fitzpatrick Linsmayer and Carl Peter Linsmayer; sisters, Mary Jean Lang, Janet Holker, Joanne Mahoney, and brother, Carl Peter Linsmayer, Jr. Survived by brother, John Linsmayer (Karen); children, R. James McNulty, Jr. (Janice); Marran R. McNulty, Jane L. McNulty, Timothy P. McNulty (Leila) and Cynthia McNulty Coughlin; grandchildren, Timothy A. McNulty, Yusef C. McNulty (Laura), Peter Nestor, Katelyn Sekevitch (John); Britt Coughlin, Cara Coughlin, Maggie Coughlin, and Dylan McNulty; great-grandchildren, Lydia Sekevitch, Stella Sekevitch, Johnny Sekevitch, Samuel Sekevitch, Molly Kieffer, and Ava Coughlin-Greene; special family friend, Monica Restrepo; many nieces and nephews, and special friend, George Stillman. Many thanks to devoted caretakers, Juliene Hirsh-Wilson and Michelle Hirsch, the fabulous loving staff at Friendship Village, and the wonderful doctors and nurses at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis from 5:00-7:00 pm; Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 105 Forestview Lane N, Plymouth, MN at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Burial by private interment. In lieu of flowers Memorials preferred to the Student Project for Amity among Nations at Minnesota SPAN Association, MS-C1927 Hamline University, 1536 Hewitt Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104. www.minnesotaspan. org, or charity of donor's choice. www.GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612-861-6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020