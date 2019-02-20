|
|
Age 93 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by her husband, Fred. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Tim Budacki; grandchildren, Andrew Frederick Budacki and Sara and John Murray. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1965 East County Road E, WBL. Visitation one hour before the Service at church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or the Ecumen Benevolence Fund at www.Ecumen.org. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019