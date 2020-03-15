Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511

Helen L. LANDGREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; parents, Herbert and Lillian Richert; sister, Mary Raymo May; brother, Eldon Richert; nephew, Jay Raymo; brother-in-law, Howard Landgreen, Jr.; in-laws, Howard and Monona Landgreen. Survived by 9 children and 9 grandchildren, Sara of Stillwater, Jeffery of Houston, TX, Steven of Stillwater, Joseph (Natalie) and their children, Benjamin, Ethan and Jonah of Osceola, WI, Scott of Blaine, MN, Jason of Phoenix, AZ, Shawn of St. Paul and his daughters, Emily, Theresa and Megan and their mother, Molly of Bayport, Jennifer and her son, Justin of Stillwater MN, and Sandy Cossor (Stephen) and their children, Lillian and Nolan of Grant, MN. Nieces and nephews Lorelei (Russ) Ahern, Eldon (Terrie) Rameaux and Carol Raymo, In-laws Maurice "Squirt" (Sondra) Landgreen (High Bridge, WI) and Marion Lepage (Iron River) and their daughter, Susan Johnson (Darwin, MN) and her children. Also, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14940 62nd Street North, Stillwater. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Stillwater. Visitation Thursday March 19, 5-7 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -