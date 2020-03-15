|
|
Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; parents, Herbert and Lillian Richert; sister, Mary Raymo May; brother, Eldon Richert; nephew, Jay Raymo; brother-in-law, Howard Landgreen, Jr.; in-laws, Howard and Monona Landgreen. Survived by 9 children and 9 grandchildren, Sara of Stillwater, Jeffery of Houston, TX, Steven of Stillwater, Joseph (Natalie) and their children, Benjamin, Ethan and Jonah of Osceola, WI, Scott of Blaine, MN, Jason of Phoenix, AZ, Shawn of St. Paul and his daughters, Emily, Theresa and Megan and their mother, Molly of Bayport, Jennifer and her son, Justin of Stillwater MN, and Sandy Cossor (Stephen) and their children, Lillian and Nolan of Grant, MN. Nieces and nephews Lorelei (Russ) Ahern, Eldon (Terrie) Rameaux and Carol Raymo, In-laws Maurice "Squirt" (Sondra) Landgreen (High Bridge, WI) and Marion Lepage (Iron River) and their daughter, Susan Johnson (Darwin, MN) and her children. Also, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14940 62nd Street North, Stillwater. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Stillwater. Visitation Thursday March 19, 5-7 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020