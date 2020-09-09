1/
Helen L. SKJELSTAD
Age 97 of Arden Hills Helen was employed by Minnesota Crop Improvement at the U of M. Beloved wife of James R.; mother of James R. Jr. and wife Georgia of Maple Valley, WA, Peggy and husband Robert Kristyniak of Arden Hills, Kathryn and husband Michael Porten of Lino Lakes; grandmother of Erin Williams (Scott), Sara Skjelstad, Patrick Skjelstad (Cindy), Lyndsay Knobel (Eric), Rachel Jensen (Chris), Joshua Porten (Lori), Amber Dahl (Brad); great grandmother of Adam, Ryan, Patton, Everett, Francis, Iris, Samuel, Nora Kate, Hannah, Amanda, and Aaron. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a future date. Memorial gifts for her should be directed to PHS Johanna Shores, 2845 Hamline Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
