Age 97 of Arden Hills Helen was employed by Minnesota Crop Improvement at the U of M. Beloved wife of James R.; mother of James R. Jr. and wife Georgia of Maple Valley, WA, Peggy and husband Robert Kristyniak of Arden Hills, Kathryn and husband Michael Porten of Lino Lakes; grandmother of Erin Williams (Scott), Sara Skjelstad, Patrick Skjelstad (Cindy), Lyndsay Knobel (Eric), Rachel Jensen (Chris), Joshua Porten (Lori), Amber Dahl (Brad); great grandmother of Adam, Ryan, Patton, Everett, Francis, Iris, Samuel, Nora Kate, Hannah, Amanda, and Aaron. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a future date. Memorial gifts for her should be directed to PHS Johanna Shores, 2845 Hamline Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113.