Home

POWERED BY

Helen Lamb ROSBROOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Lamb ROSBROOK Obituary
Of Oak Park Heights, MN Formerly of Sun City, AZ Passed away March 6, 2020 at age 101. Born September 29, 1918 in Rochester, New York. Preceded in death by husband Gifford Rosbrook. Survived by daughter, Barb (Dick) Locke; 4 grandchildren and spouses; 9 great grandchildren; a niece; and many treasured friends. A private family service will be held this spring. Memorials preferred to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Boutwells Landing 5600 Norwich Parkway, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -