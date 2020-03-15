|
|
Of Oak Park Heights, MN Formerly of Sun City, AZ Passed away March 6, 2020 at age 101. Born September 29, 1918 in Rochester, New York. Preceded in death by husband Gifford Rosbrook. Survived by daughter, Barb (Dick) Locke; 4 grandchildren and spouses; 9 great grandchildren; a niece; and many treasured friends. A private family service will be held this spring. Memorials preferred to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Boutwells Landing 5600 Norwich Parkway, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020