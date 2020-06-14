Age 79 of St. Paul Passed away on May 28, 2020 She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Martha Bussjaeger, Brother John and Husband Gary. Helen will be deeply missed by her children Steven Bussjaeger (Rose) and Barbara White; step-children Sheri Dotas (Kent), Cassandra Koza (Gary); grandchildren Jackie, Steven, Sami; and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 18th, 4-6pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake - mask or facecovering is required. Please direct memorials to animalhumanesociety.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.