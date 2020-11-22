Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 88 of Maplewood passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 Preceded in death by Husband Rudy; and Son Terry. Survived by children Michael (Michelle), Bryan (Kim), Nadine (Kenny); Grandchildren Leila (Bob), Shawna, Joel (Lindsey), Megan; Great grandchildren Terry, Cash, Mason and Blake. Helen was a woman who loved her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Service Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul 11:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com