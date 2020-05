Age 85, of St. Paul Died May 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Bill; parents Eugene and Theresa; sister, Lois and brother, Jim. Survived by children, Julie (Bob), Paul, Peter (Ada Fay), Jim (Terri) and Anne (Mike); 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry; sister-in-law, June. Private Service and interment. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society . A special thanks to the staff at Lyngblomsten care center and all her home healthcare providers.