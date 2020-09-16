January 6, 1930 – September 13, 2020 Born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, graduated from Mechanic Arts High School and retired from United Hospital as a surgical technician. Prior to her death she was a resident of Summit Hill Senior Living in St. Paul, MN. Her faith, family and friends were her greatest joys in her life. She treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grand children during her retirement years. She married Matthew (Bud) Follmer in 1949. They were able to celebrate 47 years of marriage before Bud's passing in 1996. To that union, they had seven children, Donald, Kathleen, Michele, Elizabeth, Matthew, Linda and Michael. Helen is survived by children, Donald (Cindy) Follmer, Maplewood, MN; Kathleen (Mike) Saladin, St. Paul, MN; Michele Keller, Mounds View, MN; Matthew (Linda) Follmer, St. Paul, MN; Michael (Dawn) Follmer, North St. Paul, MN. She is also survived by grandchildren: Elisa (Matt) Pomianek; Kristopher (Bekah) Follmer; Kayla (Luke) McClanahan; Chris (Valerie) Saladin, Scandia, MN; Jeffrey (Terri) Keller; Melora Keller; Melissa Keller; Samantha Follmer; Matthew Follmer; Joshua Dahlbloom; Crystal Dahlbloom; Jerry Dahlbloom; Tommy (Holly) Spannbauer; Jessi (Aron) McNeally. She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren, sisters Ethel and Claudia, sisters-in-laws and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Matthew, daughters Elizabeth Follmer and Linda (Follmer) Dahlbloom, grandson, Michael Follmer, granddaughter, Elizabeth Saladin, her parents Donald and Lillian Miller, sisters Pat, and Lorraine, and brothers, Donald, Charles and William. The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Hills Senior Living and Moments Hospice for their exceptional care of Helen. Memorial Service Saturday, September 19th 11 AM with gathering 10-11AM at Roseslawn Cemetery Chapel 803 W. Larpenteur Ave. (masks required). Interment Roselawn. Condolences may be sent to: The Follmer Family, 2287 Dahl Avenue E, Maplewood, MN 55119. 651-645-1233