Age 83, of West St. Paul Passed away April 3 after a brief battle with COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rosalind Reimers, parents Marcelino and Irene Rivera and sisters Marie Losoya and Gloria Juarez. She is survived by her children Rachel (John) Youness, Luis Lopez, Roman Lopez Jr., Fran (Greg) Russell, and Roger (Heather) Lopez, brother Manuel Rivera and sister Shirley Grant. Many loving grand children, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. When the situation allows we will hold a service for her. Information will be on her Caring Bridge page. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952- 920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 8, 2020
