Age 93 of St. Paul Died on September 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Charles and infant son. Survived by children, Cherlyn Vogel, Linda Rammer (Mike), Debra Pribyl (Phillip Jack), Candy Nordlund (Tom), Barb Knapp; grandchildren, Tammy, Kristin, Clint, Joseph, Andrew, Tommy, Eric, Dan, Greg, Gary, Anthony; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM, Wednesday at Nativity of Our Lord, Stanford Ave. & Prior Ave., St. Paul, with a 1-hour visitation prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Thank you to the staff of Carondelet Village Care Center. Memorials to donor's choice. 651-698-00796
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019