Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria Street
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria Street
Shoreview, MN
Age 83, of Shoreview Passed away on October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by grandson Dan. Survived by beloved husband of 63 years, Lowell; children, Rick (Robin), Cher (Joe) Cerney, Sandra (Bob) Erkkila; grandchildren, Max and Zach Cerney, Emily and Michael Schaaf; great grandchildren, Nick, Gabby, Elli, and Elle. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00PM Friday, Oct 18 (visitation 12-1PM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria Street, Shoreview. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019
