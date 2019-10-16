|
|
Age 83, of Shoreview Passed away on October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by grandson Dan. Survived by beloved husband of 63 years, Lowell; children, Rick (Robin), Cher (Joe) Cerney, Sandra (Bob) Erkkila; grandchildren, Max and Zach Cerney, Emily and Michael Schaaf; great grandchildren, Nick, Gabby, Elli, and Elle. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00PM Friday, Oct 18 (visitation 12-1PM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria Street, Shoreview. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019