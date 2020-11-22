1/1
Age 93, of Roseville Died on November 16, 2020 Born in Washington, D.C.. She was highly intelligent, generous and determined. She loved Math, Chemistry and Physics, earning a Master of Science in Physical Chemistry, a MBA, becoming a Stockbroker and a well respected CFP. Armed with a keen sense of humor and the ability to laugh at herself, Helen filled her life with laughter, travel and most importantly family. Helen loved cooking for large family gatherings and baking delicious pies. She loved dogs, playing card and word games, doing crafts with her grandchildren, sewing, reading and going to church on Sundays. Helen is preceded in death by parents Mary and Kenneth Ross; her husband of 58 years, John Ellsworth Stecklein; and eldest son, Ken. She is survived by her children: Mark (Pat), Robb (Linda), Beth True (Steve) and her daughter-in-law Hilary (Ken) and husband, Jerry; and her adoring 10 grandchildren, Janelle (Derrick) Nelson, Paul (Jamie), Eric (Sarah), Gordon (Emily), Andy and Caroline True, Graham (Lex), Jill (Matt), Lee, Ross (Laura). She also leaves behind 3 great-grandchildren Elora, Isaac, and Clark and her very special dog Lizzie. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mpls, or tributes to the Animal Humane Society, MN. For safety, services will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
