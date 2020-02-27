|
|
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on February 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Don; son, Tim; daughter-in-law, Nancy; and great-grandson, Liam. Survived by children, David, Susan (Terry), Michael (Carrie Augst), Tom (Kathie), Mary (Steve) Gutterman, Peggy (Barry Hedberg), Patrick (Kathy), and Chrissy (Leon) Peters; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grand children; other family and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, March 2 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Visitation from 2-5 PM Sunday and from 10-11 AM Monday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2020