Helen was born to Leonard and Mathilda Potting April 23, 1936 in Farmington WI. She passed away, at home, April 9th, surrounded by her loving family. She grew up on a farm with 9 brothers and 6 sisters. She worked at West Publishing where she met her husband, John, whom she had been married to for 60 years. She is survived by John and 8 children: Mark (Sylvia), Larry (Barb), Jim, Joe (Nancy), Denise (Craig), Michelle (Steve), Deanne and Brad (Loi). She was loved by her 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Helen had the wonderful gift of making holidays and birthdays special for the entire family. She was a tireless, loving, caring, sacrificing, generous mom and grandma. Her favorite thing to do was to watch her kids play in their sporting events. And she was a good athlete as well. She loved watching all sports on TV and Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed doing word scrambles and word find grids. Helen also loved getting together with her siblings in Wisconsin. No matter how bad she was feeling, she would always be at the front window waving goodbye to us. Everybody loved her "fat bars" that she would make for every occasion. Helen would sit at the kitchen table for hours and watch the birds at her feeders, especially her cardinals. She enjoyed going to Treasure Island Casino and losing at bingo. We will schedule a celebration of her life for this summer when restrictions are lifted.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.