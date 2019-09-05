Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2055 Bohland Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2055 Bohland Ave.
Helen (Eickman) THILMANY

Helen (Eickman) THILMANY Obituary
Age 69 of St. Paul Preceded in death by her parents, Mamert & Irma; sisters, Lucy, Sister Adrienne & Ruth and brother, Jim. Survived by her husband Robert Sr. of 48 yrs; children, Kathleen, Robert Jr. (Jen) & Jeremy (Shauna); grand children, Austin, Tristin, Tyler, Justin & Aaron; brother Chris; sisters, Bonnie, Rose & Teresa and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 10th 10 AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2055 Bohland Ave. Visitation Monday from 4-8 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Visitation also 1 hr prior to Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019
