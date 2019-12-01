|
Age 70, of St. Paul Passed away November 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Patricia Joslin and siblings, Patti Brost and Jim Joslin. Survived by husband, Ron; sons, Aaron (Jessica) Pablo and Brandon (Chris) Moore; grandchildren Zoe and Paige; siblings, Bill (Pat) Joslin, LeaAnn Boileau, Joy (Dan) Hennessey and Larry Joslin and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be at 4:00 PM, visitation 3:30 PM, Friday, December 6 at the Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul 651-789-0404.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019