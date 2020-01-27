Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE
616 S. Mississippi River Blvd.
St. Paul., MN
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE
616 S. Mississippi River Blvd.
St. Paul, MN
Shiva
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE
616 S. Mississippi River Blvd.
St. Paul, MN
Helen WERTHAUSER Obituary
Age 80, of Mendota Heights Passed away on January 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Arthur Werthauser; parents, Mozes and Basia Zylberman; uncle Aaron Linder. Survived by loving family, children Linda (John) Nides, Vivian (Steve) Bernick and Allen (Judy) Werthauser; grandchildren, David (Courtnie) Nides, Danny Nides, Dustin (Sarah) Nides, Jackie (Adam) Wittenberg, Jennifer (Jake) Glickstein, Andrew Bernick, Taylor (Jared) Jeffries, Morgan and Devin Werthauser. Born in Tarnow, Poland, Helen was one of the youngest Holocaust survivors. After working at the Eagan TJ Maxx for 20 years, Helen was a beloved local celebrity. Customers recognized her wherever she was and loved her service. Her most important job was being a Bubbie throughout her life. She was the true matriarch of the family and will be missed dearly. Funeral service 3:00 PM Monday, January 27th at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Donations are preferred to Temple of Aaron Shabbat Kiddush Fund. SHIVA: Monday and Tuesday 7:00pm at Temple of Aaron Syn. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020
