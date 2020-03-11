|
Age 82 Of Forest Lake Died Saturday, March 7, 2020 while surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Velma Sakavich; husband, Harry; sisters, Marlene Briggs, Jean Marie Sakavich; nephew, Mark Scheid. She is survived by her special nieces and nephews, Jeannie (Peter) Och, Jeffrey Scheid, Michael (Susan) Scheid, Tracy (Steven) Brandt, Kathy Scheid; many great and great great nieces, nephews; family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Cherrywood and Fairview Lakes Homecaring and Hospice for their compassion and care given to Helen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are preferred to the Church of Saint Peter. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020