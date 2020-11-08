This genuinely kind, master teacher, and wonderful woman was born Phyllis Elizabeth, in Milwaukee, WI to Richard and Emily (Utzerath) Sheridan on April 11, 1931, and died peacefully on October 19, 2020 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Before entering the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1950, Helena worked as a telephone operator in Grand Forks, ND. In 1961 she received a BA in English and Education from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. Helena taught elementary education at many Twin City schools including: St. Mary, St. Columba and St. Gregory in St. Paul; St. Joseph in Hopkins; St. Stephen in Minneapolis, and 20 years at St. Mark in St. Paul, where, throughout the years many students continued to stay in touch with her. Of her work, colleagues had this to say, "Patience, understanding, and a very real desire to make sure the children 'got it' were the standards by which she operated". "Her conscientious dedication is an asset to the Church's ministry of education". Helena is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Sheridan; and brother, Tom Sheridan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and nephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Social distancing, limited seating, and wearing masks required. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Helena, rest in love and peace.