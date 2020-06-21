Helenanne McCARTHY

A beautiful person and eternal optimist, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14th, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She was 78. Helenanne was born in St. Paul, MN on March 16, 1942 to Vaughn J. McCarthy and Loretta L. (McAndrews) McCarthy. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace (OLP) high school in St. Paul, MN and attended Marquette University for 2 years and graduated from the College of St. Catherine's in St. Paul, MN. Helenanne was an amazing mother, woman, and friend. She was a "live your life" extraordinaire. While raising a family of five in Columbus, WI, she was an entrepreneur, student of Law, book reader, writer, and collector. She was able to contribute to any conversation due to her knowledge and life experiences. To mention a few of her accom-plishments, she earned the real estate designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), she attended the College of Law of England and Wales and was a member of Gray's Inn of Court in London, she was a short film director (attending the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France for many years) and a children's book author. Helenanne was a world-traveler, visiting over 15 countries. She developed lasting friendships in every country and expanded those friendships as connections to everyone else she knew. Her children always marveled at the fact that at the end of any airplane leg, she would know more about her seatmates than their next of kin. She truly loved people. What was most important to Helenanne was her family. Despite her jet-setting lifestyle, she never missed a family event; births, first communions, graduations, dance recitals, Austin Fest, etc., and her grandchildren were top priority. Helenanne is survived by her five proud children: Kelly (Patrick) Austin, Tara (Steve Suter) Pearson, Danielle (Billy) McCorkle, Andrew Pearson and Nicole (Andy) Holtzen; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Maureen McCarthy and Shawn McCarthy; and one nephew, Robert Rabe. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Loretta McCarthy, and brother, Roger McCarthy. A celebration of Helenanne's life will be held on Saturday, June 27th with a visitation from 9–10:45am at Holy Mother of Consolation Church in Oregon, WI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Gunderson Funeral will be handling the celebration. "Grieve not . . . nor speak of me with tears . . . but laugh and talk of me . . . as though I were beside you. I loved you so . . . 'twas Heaven here with you."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store