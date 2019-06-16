|
|
Of Palm Desert, CA Passed away peacefully June 10th, 2019 at home just 2 weeks after her 95th birthday. As in life, she "did it her way" with her favorite Frank Sinatra song My Way playing on her Alexa! As would be expected, she was totally in control! She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Nancy Silverman, sister Muriel Silverman, brother Jerry Silverman, sister in law Marjorie Silverman and husband Julian (Bud) Lesser. She is survived by her son Donald (Julianna) Feinberg, daughter Susan (Gerry) Hughes, grandchildren Daniel (Jen) Feinberg, Michael Hughes, and Mollie (Andrew) Levy, great-grandchildren Adrien and Devir, former husband and close friend David Feinberg, and many loving nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life; there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. Her greatest joy was her telephone with daily calls to… everyone! She lived a long, full and blessed life. Many thanks to her dedicated caregivers Debbie, Michele, Tricia, and Gigi who put up with a lot but were always there for her. At Helene's request no services will be held. To honor her memory you may make donations to The Sholom Foundation, Sholom Care Comes First Campaign, 3610 Phillips Parkway, Mpls., MN 55426, or Sholom.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019