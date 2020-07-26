Passed away peacefully July 18th, 2020 in the presence of family. Born on April 10, 1936 in Aachen, Germany, Helmut married and raised his family in Austria and Germany before immigrating to the USA in 1976. Helmut is remembered by his family and friends as a husband, a father, a mentor and friend. He was an avid student of history, loved to travel and collecting stamps. He grew up in Aachen during WWII and worked for Wander/Sandoz once he completed business school. In 1976, when Sandoz tapped him to come to the U.S. to run Sandoz Nutrition, he moved his family to Edina. During his career, he reformed the business, growing their nutrition lines to the point that Ovaltine, Poppycock, and Screaming Yellow Zonkers were a sideshow to booming commercial nutrition verticals. He then negotiated the purchase of Gerber baby foods, an acquisition that was later resold for a billion dollar gain. In 1992, his job took him back to Berne, Switzerland, and once he retired 5 years later, he moved back to the US to Maidenrock, WI. Married to Regina for 58 years. Survived by Regina, daughters Brigitte (James), Susanne (Patrick) and son Joachim (Jada) and grandchildren Jan, Zak, Maggie, Max, Stefan and August. Preceded in death by daughter Ulrike, his parents, and brother Paul-Horst. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul for their loving care. A celebration of Helmut's life to be held at a later date. Check for further updates on Facebook memorial page.









