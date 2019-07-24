Home

Age 96 of Rosemount Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy; sisters, Hilda (Martin) Larsen, Martha (Ralph) Helvig and Evelyn (Eugene) Lawrence. She will be missed by her beloved husband, Gene; her 3 daughters, Susan (Don) Hansen, Paula (Dean) Crissinger and Cynthia Liggett; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral at 11am on Sat., July 27, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Rosemount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial preferred to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019
