Henrietta C. OLSEN
1914 - 2020
Age 106 Of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1914 to Walter and Catherine Grzywinski and grew up in St. Paul with her sister, Dolores and brother, Hugo. Etta is survived by her loving children, Cathy (Leo) Lunzer, Linda (Eddie) Lundberg; grandchildren, Lee Lunzer, Erich Lunzer, Dan Lunzer, Lucy (Geoff) Gray, Laura Brown, Jon (Jenny) Lunzer, Bronwyn Olsen, Evan Olsen, Angie (Justin Lein) Lundberg, Shaun Lundberg; 9 great-grand children, 4 step-great grandchildren; 1 step-great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, Rick; siblings. Due to COVID, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Parmly on the Lake Nursing Home for their dedicated care.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
