Henriette G. ZIERDT
Age 98, formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away on June 5, 2020 Born on July 3, 1921 in Reims, France. Henriette came to the United States in 1946 as a WWII bride to Robert Zierdt. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; grandson, Bill Showers; and great-grandson, Billy Showers. Survived by children, Marilyn (John) Showers, Mark (Sandra), Simone (Gene) Blair; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grand children; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Henriette's life will be from 1-4 PM with a service at 2 PM Sunday, July 26th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on July 27th. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. Henriette's family requests that all guests wear masks and adhere to social distancing.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
JUL
26
Service
02:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
JUL
27
Interment
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
